Chinese lawyer tried at a Changsha court for inciting subversion

A Chinese lawyer charged for inciting State subversion stood trial on Tuesday at the People's Intermediate Court of Changsha, in Central China's Hunan Province.



The trial of Jiang Tianyong started at 9:30 am on Tuesday and was broadcast on the court's Sina Weibo account.



Jiang, 46, was a former lawyer in Beijing but barred from practicing law by the Beijing Justice Bureau in 2009.



The Xinhua News Agency reported that Jiang and several other lawyers mobilized a group of Falun Gong practitioners to protest in Jiansanjiang, Heilongjiang Province in March, 2014.



The Chinese government considers Falun Gong a cult.



Jiang had admitted to lying that another Chinese lawyer Xie Yang was tortured while in custody.



Jiang told the Global Times in March that the lies catered to the "taste of Western media," in a bid to discredit the Chinese government and judicial authorities.



Xie was also charged with inciting subversion and stood trial at the People's Intermediate Court of Changsha in May. He was released on bail shortly after the trial.



Jiang was placed under administrative detention in November 2016 after he was found to have traveled on high-speed trains using another person's ID. Police found him carrying seven cell phones and 11 Sim cards. He was suspected of illegally possessing classified State documents and inciting subversion upon further investigation.



Jiang's wife, Jin Bianling, and their daughter moved to California in 2013 and were not present at the court hearing on Tuesday.

