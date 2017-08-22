Vietnamese party top leader visits Indonesia to deepen strategic partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong left here on Tuesday for Jakarta, kicking off his three-day official visit to Indonesia to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.



The trip, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, will help enhance political trust, boost practical cooperation and create new development in the relations between Vietnam and Indonesia, according to the committee's Commission for External Relations on Tuesday.



This is the first time a general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee has paid an official visit to Indonesia. Earlier, in 1959, President Ho Chi Minh visited Indonesia as the state president of Vietnam.



After concluding his trip to Indonesia, the Vietnamese party chief will pay a three-day state visit to Myanmar, as a guest of Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw, said the commission.

