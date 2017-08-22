UN chief commends China's leadership in South-South cooperation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday hailed the launch of the Center for International Knowledge on Development in Beijing and the release of China's progress report for 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
"Both these achievements demonstrate the great efforts and strong commitments made by the government of China to achieving sustainable development within China and globally," Guterres said in a congratulatory message. "China has been a true leader in promoting South-South cooperation for development."
The "Belt and Road
Initiative," which aims to deepen connectivity in infrastructure and trade and among peoples across countries and regions, reaffirms China's commitment to global peace and prosperity, he added.
The Center for International Knowledge on Development, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping
at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015, aims to support research and exchange knowledge for sustainable development globally.
"I am pleased to learn that the center has already been working in partnership with several UN entities in advancing knowledge sharing," Guterres said.
He expressed confidence that cooperation between the center and the UN Office for South-South Cooperation will support a greater exchange of experiences.