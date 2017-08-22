Earthquake hits Italy's Ischia Island, killing 2

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Italy's southern Ischia Island on Monday evening, leaving at least two people killed, 10 missing and some 25 others injured, local media reported.



The quake hit the island at 8:57 p.m. local time (1957 GMT). The Italian National Institute of Volcanology and Seismology first put it at 3.6, then revised it upward to 4.0 magnitude.



An old woman was killed by falling debris in the collapse of a church in the municipality of Casamicciola Terme, Ansa news agency reported, citing local police.



Another person remained trapped under rubble and was believed to have died, Col. Giovanni Salerno with Naples' Provincial Fire Department told Italian news TV channel Sky TG24.



As many as 10 people, including three children, were still missing early Tuesday, among whom seven were detected alive under rubble by rescuers, Salerno said.



Two of the wounded are in critical condition, according to the police.



The quake destroyed several buildings and temporarily cut the power lines. Personnel from the Civil Protection Department were already on the island to put out fires and were able to intervene in a very short time.



Other relief teams were dispatched from the city of Naples, the Fire Department said on Twitter. The local hospital was evacuated, and people were assisted in a makeshift camp outside, local media said.



Ischia is a major tourist resort in southern Italy. It lies in the Gulf of Naples and is some 29 km from Naples.

