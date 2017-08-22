Gunfight breaks out in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A gunfight between militants and Indian troops broke out Tuesday in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.



The gunfight erupted at Handwara area of frontier Kupwara district, 87 km northwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"A gunfight is underway between militants and government forces in Hingnikoot forest area of Handwara," a police official said.



" The army and police contingents cordoned off the area on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants early this morning."



Police officials suspect two to three militants are holed up in the area.

