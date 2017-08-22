Super pumpkins on display

A boy poses with a giant pumpkin at a picking garden in Fuyang, East China’s Anhui province. Several giant pumpkins were shown at an event held in the garden, with the largest one weighing 280 kilograms. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Biao)

Giant pumpkins are put on display at a picking garden in Fuyang, East China’s Anhui province. Several giant pumpkins were shown at an event held in the garden, with the largest one weighing 280 kilograms. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Biao)

Giant pumpkins are put on display at a picking garden in Fuyang, East China’s Anhui province. Several giant pumpkins were shown at an event held in the garden, with the largest one weighing 280 kilograms. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Biao)

Giant pumpkins are put on display at a picking garden in Fuyang, East China’s Anhui province. Several giant pumpkins were shown at an event held in the garden, with the largest one weighing 280 kilograms. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Biao)