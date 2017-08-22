Delicious and sumptuous Van breakfast in Turkey

Photo taken on August 15, 2017 shows delicious and sumptuous Van breakfast in Van, Turkey. The Turkish Van breakfast, famous for its delicious taste and sumptuous 20 dishes, such as honeycomb; herbal cheese, made with a mixture of various herbs unique to the region; martuga, made with flour, butter and egg; and kavut, made with ground wheat. Van breakfast has won the Guinness World Record with 52,186 people had breakfast together in 2015. (Xinhua/Qin Yanyang)

