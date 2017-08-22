S. Korean president to visit Russia in Sept. for summit with Putin

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
planned to visit Russia in early September to hold a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moon's office said Tuesday.
Presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing that Moon will visit the Russian city of Vladivostok from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7 to attend the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
During the visit, the South Korean leader will deliver a keynote speech at the forum, which was established in 2015, and hold a bilateral summit meeting with the Russian president, the spokesman said.
The EEF is a regional forum for cooperation between political and business leaders from Russia and the Asia-Pacific countries.
President Moon will participate in the U.N. General Assembly in mid-September to deliver a keynote speech during the session, according to Moon's office.
The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a new resolution toughening sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in response to Pyongyang's test-launch in July of what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
During the UN speech, Moon was forecast to send a message to encourage the DPRK to stop further provocations and return to a dialogue table for the denuclearized Korean Peninsula
.