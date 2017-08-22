Afghan Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals new plan

The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday said that the insurgents will continue the war against US and its allies until the US-led forces leave Afghanistan.



The statement came in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new approach to Afghanistan and the South Asia.



"Freeing the land of Afghanistan from the American occupation is our religious obligation and national duty. We shall remain true to this duty so long as souls remain in our bodies. America should have thought about withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan instead of continuing the war," the Taliban said in a statement released to media.



The statement noted that Afghanistan was not "a threat to anyone and neither has anyone been harmed from our soil. Baseless allegations and falling under the influence of propaganda by intelligence agencies is in itself the source of all misery and war."



On Monday night, revealing his new Afghan strategy, Trump noted that a rapid exit of the US troops from Afghanistan was "unacceptable" and his new Afghanistan strategy will shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions on the ground.



"If America does not withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, the day will not be far when Afghanistan shall transform into a graveyard for the American Empire and the American leaders can understand this concept," the statement reads.



The announcement of new Afghan plan came as the fighting has escalated and Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) militants have intensified their activities by launching attacks across the war-hit country.



On Monday night, the Taliban fired two rockets into a diplomatic area in central Kabul, causing no casualties.

