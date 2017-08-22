No red carpet as Denmark's crown prince denied entry to trendy Aussie nightspot

SYDNEY, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Queensland authorities are standing by controversial laws on Tuesday, which resulted in the Crown Prince of Denmark being denied entry to a popular bar while he visited the Australian state last week.

Not even royal status was enough to get Prince Frederik through the door at the Jade Buddha bar in Brisbane, and the future king was initially barred from entering the upmarket venue on Friday night, because he was not carrying an identification card.

The prince, whose wife is the popular Australian-born Princess Mary, was accompanied by an entourage of elite diplomatic protection officers when he tried to get into the trendy bar, who stopped the security at the door from pestering the Crown Prince.

Under controversial laws introduced in Queensland in July, all licensed bar owners who trade past midnight must install ID scanners at entry points to their venue - and from 10.00 p.m. onwards, visitors can only be permitted to enter the bar once they have scanned their ID.

Prince Frederik was eventually allowed to enter the venue, once officers proved his identity and convinced bouncers they would not be breaking the law by allowing him to enter.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was convinced the incident is proof the new laws have been implemented effectively, but was quick to warmly welcome the 49-year-old prince to her state.

"I'm pleased Prince Frederik chose Brisbane for a safe night out," Palaszczuk said to parliament on Tuesday morning.

"The prince obviously did not take great offence to this, as he returned a short time later and was granted entry. The government is not aware of any complaints made by the prince or his protection unit."

The prince, who is in Australia for a sailing event, has made multiple visits to Australia since meeting his wife 17 years ago, at the Slip Inn bar in the Sydney CBD.

