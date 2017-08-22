Bicycle motocross fans jump into Donghu Lake to cool off summer heat

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/22 14:30:59

More than 20 Bicycle motocross fans from around the country gather in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, to experience the excitement of bike jumping into the Donghu Lake, on August 19, 2017. (Photo/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
