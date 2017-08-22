Pitaya flower: blooms for one night, yields delicious fruit

Most of us are familiar with pitaya, but how much do we know about the flower? The luminous flowers nearly glow in the dark with their white feathery petals and yellow depths, and close up in the early morning. Once the flower fades after being pollinated, the dragon fruit (or pitaya) begins to develop. (Photo/Xinhua)

