Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"We strongly suggest that tourist attractions set up warning signs in English and Korean."So said a Chinese netizen who was very angry about people vandalizing cultural relics. Recently, several pictures show graffiti and carved letters in foreign languages such as English and Korean in the Badaling Great Wall. The people in charge say that there are more than 300 cameras and many guards patrolling on-site, and improper behavior will be stopped immediately if discovered. However, according to experts, the graffiti and carvings were mostly done in the 1970s and 1980s, with this type of behavior becoming much less common nowadays. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)