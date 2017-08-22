Tourists swim with mermaid tails to beat heat

Tourists swim with mermaid tails at the Yangrenjie water park in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 22, 2017. The highest temperature stood at more than 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

