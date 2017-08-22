Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo to open in Sri Lanka

Interior of a suite at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo Photo: Courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts announced on August 14 that Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo is set to open on November 16. The hotel will begin taking bookings from September 1 for stays starting on December 1. Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will be the second property in Sri Lanka for the luxury Asian hospitality group - joining Shangri-La's Hambantota Golf Resort & Spa, which opened in June 2016 - and is anticipated to be one of the most prominent hotel launches in Sri Lanka in nearly 30 years.Located at One Galle Face along the Galle Face Green promenade, which is the most exclusive address in Colombo, Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will offer uninterrupted Indian Ocean views in most of its 500 guestrooms and suites and 41 serviced apartments. The hotel sits on 10 acres of land that will also soon accommodate an office tower, two residential buildings and a high-end shopping mall, bringing a new level of luxury to the thriving, metropolitan city of Colombo. The hotel is a 40-minute drive from the Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport."As tourist arrivals on the island have grown exponentially over the last eight years, Colombo has found its place as the gateway to all this amazing island has to offer," said Timothy Wright, General Manager of Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo."We aim to set new luxury hospitality standards in Colombo and seamlessly blend Shangri-La's personalized hospitality with the much-loved traditional Sri-Lankan charm."Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will allow travelers who are beginning their Sri Lankan holidays or in town for meetings to experience a mix of Shangri-La's Asian elegance and contemporary style inspired by the country's abundant nature and incredible beauty. In connecting this concept, the hotel commissioned celebrated Chinese artist Man Fung-Yi to create a life-sized infant elephant metal sculpture to grace the hotel's lobby and give a sense of place through an exciting blend of modernity and Sri Lanka's nature.Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo will unveil a new social and dining scene in the city with five restaurants, bars and lounges offering an extensive selection of local and international cuisine, al fresco dining, daily live entertainment and innovative menus. For those seeking serenity and the opportunity to unwind, CHI, The Spa will be a welcome addition with nine treatment rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and a swimming pool and pool bar overlooking Galle Face Green and the Indian Ocean.The hotel will feature the most extensive and versatile event venues in Sri Lanka with over 4,500 square meters of space including two ballrooms, an outdoor lawn and several function rooms that can host over 1,500 guests. Intended to appeal to large conferences and events, the hotel will complement the island's attraction as a global MICE hotspot, alongside Bangkok and Singapore. The property will also be the perfect host location for weddings, social functions and gala dinners, while offering Shangri-La Events Collection expertise and benefits, to create memorable experiences and bespoke incentives.Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo's introductory offer, Discover Colombo, includes a Sunset Heritage City Walk to explore the colonial charm of the historic Colombo Fort, or a tuk-tuk safari street shopping for hidden gems, dining on native cuisine and more. Priced from $245 per room per night, the package includes daily breakfast, a dinner for two at the local specialty restaurant, 20 per cent off on food and beverages and complimentary Wi-Fi.