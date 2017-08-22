Happy birthday:



Love is in the stars for you tonight. This will be an excellent time to cultivate a new relationship with that someone special or spend extra time strengthening a current one. Some interesting changes are about to take place at the office. Your lucky numbers: 0, 5, 9, 13, 17.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Go out of your way to be considerate of other people's feelings. Something which may not be a big deal for you may be a major issue for someone else. If you are not careful you may open a rift between you and someone close to you. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Conflict should be avoided today. Any strife is highly likely to disrupt some delicate arrangements you have worked to establish. Travel will be highlighted. This will be a good time to book some tickets to somewhere you have never been before. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your nostalgia for the past will be very strong today. This will be a good time to catch up with an old friend you haven't seen in a while. You may be surprised at how much you still have in common! ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although you naturally want to keep everyone happy, do not hesitate to make decisions that will get the job done, even if they displease others. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not get drawn into an argument with a friend or relative today. If tempers start to flare, you are sure to say something you will come to regret later on. Keeping the peace now will pay off in the long run. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



This will be a good time to head out and enjoy hanging out with friends. Local entertainment venues will provide exactly what you are looking for. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Some major changes are about to take place in your life. While this may seem scary, do not panic. This could turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to financial investments. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Creative activities will prove fruitful. Surround yourself with optimistic and enthusiastic individuals and inspiration will find you. You will discover a solution that others have overlooked if you look at a situation from a different angle. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A friendship may deteriorate beyond repair if you do not pay some attention to it soon. Why not take some time out tonight to take this person out and let them know how important they are? ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Arguing will only waste your time and may end in emotional, physical or financial loss. There are just some people that you will be unable to see eye to eye with. Your best bet is to just move on. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A pivotal decision you make today will have far-reaching impact on your future career. Your insightful nature will make you the perfect person to help someone through an emotional time. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Try to push yourself in a new direction today. Any projects you start are sure to succeed! Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to matters of the heart. ✭✭✭✭