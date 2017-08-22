Afghan president welcomes US new strategy on Afghanistan

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Gahni on Tuesday welcomed the new US strategy announced by President Donald Trump on Monday, the President Palace said in a statement.



"I am grateful to President Trump and the American people for this affirmation of support for our efforts to achieve self-reliance and for our joint struggle to rid the region from the threat of terrorism," Afghan president was quoted in the statement as saying.



"The decision by President Donald Trump, shows an enduring commitment by Afghanistan's foundational partner in this global conflict," said the Afghan president in the statement.



On Monday evening, revealing his new Afghan strategy, Trump noted that a rapid exit of the US troops from Afghanistan was "unacceptable" and his new Afghanistan strategy will shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions on the ground.



"The US-Afghan partnership is stronger than ever in overcoming the threat of terrorism that threatens us all. The strength of our security forces should show the Taliban and others that they cannot win a military victory. The objective of peace is paramount. Peace remains our priority," Ghani noted in the statement.



The Afghan government welcomes renewed US emphasis on seeing security in Afghanistan as part of a wider regional package, the statement read, adding that the strategy complements Afghan initiatives, including the Kabul Process, that seek to engage the region in sharing common security burdens.



Earlier in the day, Presidential Palace spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi said that Afghanistan as a strategic partner of the United States welcomes the new strategy and supports regional cooperation in the war on terror.

