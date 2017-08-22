Kyrgyz president accepts PM's resignation

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov and his cabinet, the presidential press service said Tuesday.



Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Monday, clearing the way for his participation in the country's upcoming presidential elections as an presidential candidate.



The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Monday morning officially registered Jeenbekov as a candidate for the presidency of Kyrgyzstan.



According to the law, after registration as a presidential candidate, the prime minister must either resign or temporarily resign before the end of elections.



Atambayev's acceptance of Jeenbekov's resignation means that the process of forming a new government will now begin.



All current cabinet members except Jeenbekov will continue to fulfill their duties until a new cabinet is formed. Muhammetkaliy Abulgaziev, who previously held the post of first deputy prime minister, has been appointed as Acting Prime Minister.



So far, a total of 59 people have applied to run as candidates in the upcoming presidential elections. The registration process will last till Sept. 5, and the election is scheduled for Oct. 15.



According to the Kyrgyz Constitution, the president runs office for six years and is not allowed for re-election. President Atambayev's term will end on Dec. 1.

