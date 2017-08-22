DPRK says alleged regional threat comes from Japan

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Tuesday that Japan is responsible for undermining the region's security due to its re-militarization and active participation in US-led military maneuvers against Pyongyang.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary that in its 2017 defense white paper published on Aug. 8, Japan Defense Ministry described the DPRK's nuclear and missile development as a "serious threat to Japan."
"The reckless action of Japan as a shock brigade of the US pushing the situation of the Korean Peninsula
to the worst crisis clearly reveals its sinister militarist scheme," it said, citing recent joint drills between Japan and the United States in waters off the Korean Peninsula.
It said that after Japan's half century of conquest in the Asia-Pacific region, it is now seeking "to stage a comeback to Korea and repeat its bloody past history."
"Threats to security comes from nowhere but Japan, which is sharpening the sword of re-invasion, dreaming an old dream of realizing the 'Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere,'" the KCNA added, refering to an imperial term created by Japan to advance its colonialist ambitions in the region.