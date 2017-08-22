puzzle
ACROSS
1 Littlest ones in a litter
6 "Hi" in Oahu
11 Naked (with "in the")
14 Run ___ of (be in conflict with)
15 When farm work begins, often
16 Yonder girl
17 "Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates" character
19 Old-style homophone of "air"
20 Proves false
21 Become a cast member of
23 Type of white fur
26 Speaks to the masses
27 Removed wrinkles
28 Mixing board effect
30 Take the plunge
31 One of Santa's reindeer
32 Neighbor of Canada
35 Banker on demand
36 Carbon is one
38 Thing sought after on the beach
39 Setting for most of "Titanic"
40 Things taken by those with class
41 Overindulge
42 Rotten, as a scoundrel
44 Remington of TV
46 Groove made to hold two pieces together
48 Group of associates
49 Time and ___
50 Infant attire
52 Purring animal
53 "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore" character
58 The night before
59 Mother-in-law of TV's Meathead
60 Poisonous snake
61 "Moines" or "Plaines" starter
62 Satisfy, as a debt
63 Consumer?
DOWN
1 Churchill's "so few"
2 Mysterious sight in the sky
3 "Neither" partner
4 Wind farm item
5 Sneaky place for an ace
6 Full of activity
7 Winter Olympic event
8 Cross to bear
9 Almost sing
10 Obvious to anyone
11 "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a ..." character
12 Eaglet's place in the sky
13 Singing Carolina birds
18 Bob on snow?
22 You can't do Indy without one
23 King with the golden touch
24 More than miffed
25 "A boy's best friend is his mother" character
26 Baking necessity
28 With a coating of hoarfrost
29 Spouses no more
31 Nix, as a president
33 ___ Ste. Marie
34 Adds to the poker kitty
36 Propagate
37 Pirate's plunder
41 State known for peaches
43 Asian sash
44 Frosh, next year
45 "Look What ___ Done to My Song, Ma"
46 Sprinted for a medal
47 You can't make tequila without it
48 Guisewite's comic strip
50 Faucet problem
51 Tiny Greek letter?
54 Lyric composition
55 Suitable to the occasion
56 Director Ang
57 Blow one's lines, e.g.
solution