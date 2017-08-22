puzzle

ACROSS1 Littlest ones in a litter6 "Hi" in Oahu11 Naked (with "in the")14 Run ___ of (be in conflict with)15 When farm work begins, often16 Yonder girl17 "Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates" character19 Old-style homophone of "air"20 Proves false21 Become a cast member of23 Type of white fur26 Speaks to the masses27 Removed wrinkles28 Mixing board effect30 Take the plunge31 One of Santa's reindeer32 Neighbor of Canada35 Banker on demand36 Carbon is one38 Thing sought after on the beach39 Setting for most of "Titanic"40 Things taken by those with class41 Overindulge42 Rotten, as a scoundrel44 Remington of TV46 Groove made to hold two pieces together48 Group of associates49 Time and ___50 Infant attire52 Purring animal53 "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore" character58 The night before59 Mother-in-law of TV's Meathead60 Poisonous snake61 "Moines" or "Plaines" starter62 Satisfy, as a debt63 Consumer?DOWN1 Churchill's "so few"2 Mysterious sight in the sky3 "Neither" partner4 Wind farm item5 Sneaky place for an ace6 Full of activity7 Winter Olympic event8 Cross to bear9 Almost sing10 Obvious to anyone11 "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a ..." character12 Eaglet's place in the sky13 Singing Carolina birds18 Bob on snow?22 You can't do Indy without one23 King with the golden touch24 More than miffed25 "A boy's best friend is his mother" character26 Baking necessity28 With a coating of hoarfrost29 Spouses no more31 Nix, as a president33 ___ Ste. Marie34 Adds to the poker kitty36 Propagate37 Pirate's plunder41 State known for peaches43 Asian sash44 Frosh, next year45 "Look What ___ Done to My Song, Ma"46 Sprinted for a medal47 You can't make tequila without it48 Guisewite's comic strip50 Faucet problem51 Tiny Greek letter?54 Lyric composition55 Suitable to the occasion56 Director Ang57 Blow one's lines, e.g.

solution