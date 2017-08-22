Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/22 17:03:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Littlest ones in a litter

  6 "Hi" in Oahu

 11 Naked (with "in the")

 14 Run ___ of (be in conflict with)

 15 When farm work begins, often

 16 Yonder girl

 17 "Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates" character

 19 Old-style homophone of "air"

 20 Proves false

 21 Become a cast member of

 23 Type of white fur

 26 Speaks to the masses

 27 Removed wrinkles

 28 Mixing board effect

 30 Take the plunge

 31 One of Santa's reindeer

 32 Neighbor of Canada

 35 Banker on demand

 36 Carbon is one

 38 Thing sought after on the beach

 39 Setting for most of "Titanic"

 40 Things taken by those with class

 41 Overindulge

 42 Rotten, as a scoundrel

 44 Remington of TV

 46 Groove made to hold two pieces together

 48 Group of associates

 49 Time and ___

 50 Infant attire

 52 Purring animal

 53 "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore" character

 58 The night before

 59 Mother-in-law of TV's Meathead

 60 Poisonous snake

 61 "Moines" or "Plaines" starter

 62 Satisfy, as a debt

 63 Consumer?

DOWN

  1 Churchill's "so few"

  2 Mysterious sight in the sky

  3 "Neither" partner

  4 Wind farm item

  5 Sneaky place for an ace

  6 Full of activity

  7 Winter Olympic event

  8 Cross to bear

  9 Almost sing

 10 Obvious to anyone

 11 "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a ..." character

 12 Eaglet's place in the sky

 13 Singing Carolina birds

 18 Bob on snow?

 22 You can't do Indy without one

 23 King with the golden touch

 24 More than miffed

 25 "A boy's best friend is his mother" character

 26 Baking necessity

 28 With a coating of hoarfrost

 29 Spouses no more

 31 Nix, as a president

 33 ___ Ste. Marie

 34 Adds to the poker kitty

 36 Propagate

 37 Pirate's plunder

 41 State known for peaches

 43 Asian sash

 44 Frosh, next year

 45 "Look What ___ Done to My Song, Ma"

 46 Sprinted for a medal

 47 You can't make tequila without it

 48 Guisewite's comic strip

 50 Faucet problem

 51 Tiny Greek letter?

 54 Lyric composition

 55 Suitable to the occasion

 56 Director Ang

 57 Blow one's lines, e.g.

solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus