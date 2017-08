A herd of 3,328 cattle imported from New Zealand unloads at the Yantai port, East China's Shandong Province. Those cattle will be used to further enhance China's stockbreeding industry. Among them, 3,311 are cows and the rest are bulls, which are all perceived as the world's best breeds for meat. This is the first time for China to import live cattle via Yantai port. A subsequent 45-day quarantine period will take place. Photo: CFP