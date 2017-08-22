Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

line up



排队



(páiduì)

A: One of the difficulties of living in a big city is lining up to wait. No matter where you go, it's crowded everywhere.



在大城市生活的困扰之一就是排队等候, 不管走到哪里都非常拥挤。



(zài dàchénɡshì shēnɡhuó de kùnrǎo zhīyī jiùshì páiduì děnɡhòu, bùɡuǎn zǒudào nǎlǐ dōu fēichánɡ yōnɡjǐ.)



B: Yeah. When I was heading out to eat with coworkers the other day, I was caught in a traffic jam for three hours.



是呀。前天同事聚餐, 路上堵车等了整整三小时。



(shì ya. qiántiān tónɡshì jùcān, lùshànɡ dǔchē děnɡ le zhěnɡzhěnɡ sān xiǎoshí.)

A: So when you head out you have to make sure to avoid rush hour. If more people would use public transportation instead of their own cars, things will be a lot better when cars line up in front of traffic lights.



所以出行尽量避免高峰期。如果更多人选择公共交通而非私家车, 车辆排队等红绿灯的情况也会大大改善。



(suǒyǐ chūxínɡ jìnliànɡ bìmiǎn ɡāofēnɡqī. rúɡuǒ ɡènɡduō rén xuǎnzé ɡōnɡɡònɡ jiāotōnɡ érfēi sījiāchē, chēliànɡ páiduì děnɡ hónɡlǜdēnɡ de qínɡkuànɡ yěhuì dàdà ɡǎishàn.)