Facial recognition devices installed in central China's Wuhan Railway Station

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/22 17:21:06

A passenger uses her identification card at a facial recognition device before boarding the train at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 22, 2017. Thirty-two facial recognition devices have been installed in Wuhan Railway Station to speed the process of checking tickets. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
