Combining the convenience of the Internet and the excellence of Chinese rapid delivery services, intelligent markets (IM) are gaining popularity among Shanghai residents. What, you ask, is an intelligent market? Take your neighborhood wet market and make its abundance of fresh, raw produce and poultry all available on a single app, and there you have IM, the city's latest food fad.

Residents check a drop box and an intelligent market vending machine. Photos: CFP and the Global Times

Yuan Qian, a local resident, now prefers to use FreshMarket, a company operating an IM in Shanghai and surrounding cities, instead of having to trudge through her neighborhood wet market every day after work. From her office she simply swipes an app and selects ingredients for what she'd like to cook that evening.In recent months it is not uncommon to see large parcels filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and fish being dropped off all day long at local communities. A growing number of residents, especially office workers too busy to shop, are preferring to order food and meals online. As the price difference is not big but the convenience is huge, IM just might revolutionize how shopping in Shanghai is done.Yuan told the Global Times she first found out about FreshMarket a year ago and has been exclusively using its app ever since. "It has really changed my life," she exclaimed, explaining that it saves her time from having to shop for food after a long day of work.Another benefit of IM are the new refrigerated drop boxes being set up in certain communities. Like large lockers activated with a pin number or QR code, delivery boys simply place orders inside these boxes, where they will keep cool until picked up by the customer. FreshMarket uses a refrigerated truck and insulated boxes that keep contents between 3 C and 7 C."If they delivered the food directly to my door, they'd have to leave it there because I will be at work during the day. I don't like this because it may go bad without being kept cool," Yuan said.But not all homemakers are convinced of this new method of shopping. "I am mostly concerned with whether my food is fresh, so I would like to go to the market myself to check it carefully," Shi Minqian, a stay-at-home mother, told the Global Times.When asked if she would like to try IM in the future, Shi refused. "Maybe it is more appealing to young people. But people my age tend to believe our own eyes more than anything else," she said.

A resident buys vegetables via an automatic vending machine of the IM.

"Inevitably, you sometimes get goods that are not in good condition. But you can call their customer service and get coupons as a sort of refund," Yuan said, explaining that she took a photo of some spoiled goods she was once sent and was reimbursed within two hours.Yuan said that IM also has discounted goods and special deals for group purchases, making the prices much lower than in supermarkets, even including shipping fees. In order to keep their prices competitive, FreshMarket cooperates directly with several farms to skip the middlemen.In August, the same variety of tomatoes being sold at 5 yuan ($0.75) per kilo on FreshMarket were going for 7.96 yuan per kilo in Shanghai wet markets.Yuan is also satisfied with IM's pesticide residue testing, the results of which can be seen on its app at any time. "Unlike wet markets, where you don't know about the safety information," Yuan said.According to the Special Commissioner's Office in Shanghai of the Ministry of Commerce , there will be over 1,600 intelligent markets by the end of 2017.This article was written by Chen Zeling

Vegetables, fresh, raw produce and poultry sold at the IM

Yuan Qian takes the foods out of the drop box.

The drop boxes set up in communities