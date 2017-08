Police in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region broke up several illegal multilevel marketing rings involving 1.52 billion yuan ($228 million) and more than 8000 people across China, media reported Monday.The bust saw 2,600 officers involved in operations in Shandong and Zhejiang provinces, as well as across Northeast China.A total of six pyramid schemes were busted in the operations.

Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG