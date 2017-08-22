Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"I just wanted to drive downtown."Three similar-model Mercedes-Benz cars using the exact same Shanghai B license plates were spotted by traffic police around Hutai Road, Jinqiu Road and Zhongshan Road North, Wuning Road. According to the police, all three of the luxury vehicles belonged to one resident, surnamed Yang. But two were only issued C plates, which are not allowed downtown. Yang commissioned another driver, surnamed Bai, to sell the cars. Bai simply copied the B plate of the other Mercedes-Benz owned by Yang so that he could drive them downtown.