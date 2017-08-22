Shanghai issues multilingual handbook

Shanghai debuted a Multilingual Handbook for Public Information Services during the 2017 Shanghai Book Fair, thepaper.cn reported Monday.



The new handbook was published in five different languages - English, Japanese, Korean, French and Spanish - and covers food, accommodations, transportation, shopping, entertainment and health.



Compiled by linguistic experts and published by Shanghai Foreign Language Education Press, the handbook marks Shanghai's attempt at providing multilingual services. Official data shows that Shanghai is home to 180,000 expats and welcomes more than 6 million foreign travelers every year.



The new book is a supplementary to the Guidelines for English Translations in Public Places and Provisions of Shanghai Municipality on the Use of Foreign Languages in Public Places.





