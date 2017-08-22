Taxi companies to re-educate unruly drivers

Shanghai Urban Transportation Administrative Department recently issued a notice asking taxi companies to enforce reeducation of their unruly drivers, Shanghai Morning Post reported on Tuesday.



According to the authority, demand for taxi services has surged since July, yet a growing number of taxi drivers refuse to accept passengers from the roadside or run their meters.



In recent years, the most common complaint among Shanghai taxi passengers has been being refused by passing taxis. In the first half of this year, traffic authorities received 3,248 such complaints, accounting for 32 percent of all taxi-related complaints.



Authorities will be cracking down on taxi drivers in the city's busy areas and promises to investigate complaints of undisciplined drivers' behavior. Passengers are also encouraged to dial complaint hotline 021-12345 and keep evidence such as videos, audio or photos.





