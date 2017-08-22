Death toll from east China ship collision rises to 6

The death toll from a sunken cargo ship off east China coast has risen to six, after three more bodies were retrieved, maritime authorities said Tuesday.
Two cargo ships collided in the waters off Fujian Province early Saturday. The ship "Xindongyuan" sank, and its 13 crew members fell into the water. Four were rescued and nine went missing.
By Tuesday, six bodies had been found, with rescuers still trying to locate the remaining three, said the Donghai (East China Sea) Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport
.
Meanwhile, rescuers from the bureau are still searching for two people from a sunken cargo ship off the coast of Shanghai who went missing Sunday.
Also on Sunday, a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Jiangsu Province. Six crew members have been rescued and three have been found dead, the bureau said.