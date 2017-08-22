China accuses Philippine judge of stirring trouble between two nations

Chinese Foreign Ministry said some Filipinos are trying to "create trouble between the two countries" following reports that a Philippine judge accused China of "invading Philippine maritime territory."

"We have noticed reports that some people in the Philippines are making irresponsible accusations against China. They are trying to create trouble between the two countries and may have ulterior motives," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing on Tuesday.

She said that China would like to safeguard the hard-earned progress on the South China Sea and continue to promote ties between China and the Philippines.

Philippines' Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio accused China of deploying two frigates, a Chinese coast guard vessel and two fishing boats near Sandy Cay, the Maritime Executive reported on Sunday.

"Sandy Cay is a Philippine land territory that is being seized (to put it mildly), or being invaded (to put it frankly), by China," Carpio was quoted by the Maritime Executive as saying.

However, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said at a news conference on Monday that Philippines has never been "invaded," reported news site shangbao.com.ph, which released news on the Philippines in Chinese, on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano also denied Carpio's allegations, saying that the "wrong premises" gave way to "wrong conclusions" from some "patriots," news site inquirer.net reported on Tuesday.

Experts said that Carpio, who was appointed Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice during the administration of Benigno Aquino III, had pushed for the South China Sea arbitration.

China has always been committed to resolving disputes with claimants through negotiations and other peaceful means, Hua said.

"We would like to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, deepen maritime cooperation, and push forward negotiations on the Code of Conduct for South China Sea," Hua said.

