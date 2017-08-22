One-yuan per hour ‘shared air conditioner’ app met with mockery online

Hot, or should that be cold, on the heels of bikes, umbrellas and gyms, the latest convenience to be offered in China's new sharing economy is air conditioners (AC).



To use shared AC, users first need to download the MBO-icloud app and book an appointment. MBO-icloud will then send workers to install the AC.



According to the Foshan-based MRO Refrigeration Equipment, which came up with the concept, each AC unit needs a deposit of 3,000 yuan ($450) and only costs 1 yuan per hour.



Users need to scan the QR code on the conditioner to turn the AC on and off, and top-up the balance. The shared air conditioners are implanted with GRPS 4G chips which allow the company to monitor renters' usage and detect if the machine has a problem.



The service targets young people, and plans to mainly offer services in dormitories, universities and hotels, the company's website says.



The company said the cost of each machine will be recouped within 5 years.



This shared business model has altered the notion that only cheap products can be shared, some of its supporters said.



However, many netizens said that the idea of a shared AC is silly, as the cost of the deposit is more than the price of a cheap air conditioner.



"A 3,000-yuan AC can be used for over 10 years," "xieaiwanqi" posted on Sina Weibo. User "gsmygdy" wondered "what if I just want to rent it for an hour?"



The price of most ACs on the Chinese market ranges from 1,000 to 3,000 yuan.



