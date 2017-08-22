Dutch build world’s biggest bike parking lot

The city of Utrecht, the Netherlands opened on Monday what it said would be the world's largest parking garage for bikes with room for 12,500 once completed next year.



The move by authorities in the city of 344,000 people aims to prevent a sprawling clutter of bicycles outside its main train station, overwhelming limited parking space.



"This is a side effect of the success of the bicycle in our cities," city councilor Lot van Hooijdonk told Reuters. "We are happy so many people use bikes, but it creates huge challenges for the city, especially around the station."



An ever-growing number of bikes is forcing municipal authorities to spend millions of euros on state-of-the-art parking venues, maintain cycling lanes, removing wrecks and impound badly parked bikes.



Utrecht's 40 million euro ($47 million) garage is designed to resolve the problem of cyclists leaving their bikes anywhere they want.





