Proud father’s humble brag about son’s acceptance to uni goes viral

The proud father of a new Tsinghua University student has earned some celebrity status online for a sign he posted outside his shop.



Tang Dejin, a noodle shop owner in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, pulled the ultimate humble brag about his son's acceptance into the prestigious school last week with a sign telling customers why he'll be closed between August 21 and 24.



"Dear customers … we're taking my son to study at Tsinghua University. We'll reopen on the August 25. Please spread the news," the sign reads outside the Yeli Chuzha Rice Noodle shop in the city of Guilin.



A photo of the posted message - in meticulous calligraphy on red paper - soon went viral.



Despite telling people to "spread the news," Tang Dejin said he never expected it would travel so fast.



The studious son, Tang Chao, graduated second in his class to get the coveted spot.



During the summer, the son also helped out at the shop, and apparently hasn't let the newfound fame get to his head.



"I'm just a regular guy. I just worked really hard," he told media.



The family is now in Beijing taking in sights like the Forbidden City before reporting to the school.



Social media users praised the family for their good fortune.



"Some things are worth showing off… Great news," wrote one netizen.



"Hey what news did you want us to spread? The fact you're closed or that your son got into Tsinghua?" wrote another.



Chengdu Business Daily

