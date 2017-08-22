Hospital case highlights right to criticize

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
Handan police announced on August 20 the controversial punishment of a patient who complained online about food quality at a local hospital was revoked and the police inspector and related staff have been suspended from their posts. The local police station was also ordered to apologize to the patient. Local media reported the day before that the patient spread "untrue" posts about the county hospital and was put under administrative detention for disturbing public order.
Handan police rectified the mistake within one day, and the efficiency should be praised. In a developing society such as China, misjudged cases at the grass-roots level can't be avoided completely. Police and government officials should confront problems which are pointed out by the public and respond with complete honesty. The proper attitude for officials is to find out all the details and act strictly according to the law.
We believe this unusual case is not a typical one to represent the efforts of grass-roots police. The case can't hide the fact that police in China are increasingly strengthening their efforts to handle cases in strict accordance with the law. Groans and complaints overwhelm the Internet every day. Many express extreme sentiments and are unable to stand up to scrutiny. Only a few such complaints are considered to be "vicious rumors" and receive punishment. Those who are misjudged for spreading such rumors constitute a minority.
The public will tolerate no such misjudged cases. The zero tolerance of the public is a major impetus to comprehensively rule the country according to the law. We should frankly admit that although public opinion about incorrect enforcement is blended with some emotional factors, on the whole the positive influence of feedback from the mainstream public is indispensable for the advancement of the rule of law.
China's Internet is under better management and public opinion can be expressed freely. The wrongdoing of police aroused an immediate response on the Internet. Such sensitivity is necessary for China. This will help the government to know the public will better and help create omniscient supervision by public opinion. That is essential for a country to maintain internal energy, and serves as an upward driving force.
One of the lessons we should draw from the case is that errors that are discovered by the public should be corrected promptly by institutions by meeting people halfway. We hope cases like this will keep grass-roots officials alert in preventing common sense mistakes. As the saying goes, "A fall in pit, a gain in wit."
Criticism is not spreading rumors
Dissatisfied with the hospital's canteen, a netizen posted a complaint on the Internet, and was detained by local police. The public became agitated. The hospital ought to have apologized openly, as this was a case of reasonable public supervision. But the police contorted all logic by detaining the netizen.
It was questionable that local police could misjudge such a simple affair. Many netizens cast doubt on the relationship between the hospital and police.
Plainly speaking, the case reflected a significant and sensitive problem: the differences between the right of criticism and public supervision and online rumors. Clearly the local police failed to make this distinction.
As stricter regulations are put in place to combat Internet rumors, a lack of a clear understanding of netizens' rights and the definition of Internet rumors will lead to more misjudged cases.
Law officials should keep clear in their minds the boundary between the two, or risk impeding judicial credibility.
So, what is an Internet rumor? According to the Amendment to the Criminal Law, whoever "fabricates or deliberately spreads on media, including on the Internet, false information regarding dangerous situations, the spread of diseases, disasters and police information, and who seriously disturb social order" would face prison sentences - with a maximum of seven years for those whose rumors result in "serious consequences."
It is obvious that the netizen's post was not an Internet rumor.
First, the post didn't belong to the above categories of false messages. It was harmless to public security and social order, thus lacking the fundamental attribute of Internet rumors.
Second, the conclusion of the post was drawn from comparative prices of the market. Whether this was true or not could be verified by investigation.
Third, the post was the person's evaluation of a public service, the right of which is protected by law and can't be suppressed.
As a result, the case should not only be "rectified" but police officers at fault should be held accountable. Only in this way can we set an example in educating the local police and prevent a recurrence of a similar case.
To avoid such cases at the root, we should make clear what an Internet rumor is.
