Trump commits US to open-ended war in Afghanistan, to send more troops

US President Donald Trump has committed the US to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, reversing course from his campaign pledges and signaling he will send more troops to America's longest war in "a fight to win."
Trump offered few specifics in a speech on Monday but promised a stepped-up military campaign against Taliban insurgents who have gained ground against US-backed Afghan government forces. He also singled out Pakistan for harboring militants in safe havens on its soil.
"We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists," he said in a prime-time televised address at a military base outside Washington.
The Taliban condemned Trump's decision to keep American troops in Afghanistan without a withdrawal timetable, vowing to continue "jihad" until all US soldiers are gone. "If the US does not pull all its forces out of Afghanistan, we will make this country the 21st century graveyard for the American empire," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday welcomed Trump's new strategy for the war in Afghanistan. "I am grateful to President Trump and the American people for this affirmation of support ... for our joint struggle to rid the region from the threat of terrorism," Ghani said in a statement.
Ghani said the new strategy would increase the capacity of the training mission for Afghan national security forces, including enhancing its fledgling air force and doubling the size of the Afghan special forces.
Trump ran for the presidency calling for a swift US withdrawal from Afghanistan and he acknowledged on Monday that he was going against his instincts in approving the new campaign plan sought by his military advisers.
"The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable," Trump said. "A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS
and al Qaeda, would instantly fill."
US officials said Trump had signed off on Defense Secretary James Mattis' plans to send about 4,000 more troops to add to the roughly 8,400 already in Afghanistan.
Mattis said he had directed the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to carry out the strategy.
