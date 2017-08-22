Ford, Zotye to build EVs

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Anhui Zotye Automobile Co of China to explore establishing a joint venture to build electric vehicles in China.



It said in an e-mailed statement that the vehicles produced would be sold under a brand owned by the new 50-50 joint venture.



Zotye, which Ford described as the market leader in China's all-electric small vehicle segment, sold more than 16,000 all-electric vehicles this year through July, which represented a year-on-year growth of 56 percent.





