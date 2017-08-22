Wanda sells London property

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties' International Real Estate Centre no longer has ownership of Nine Elms Square in London, a Wanda spokesman noted.



The move reflected the company's cautious attitude toward overseas investment, domestic news site sina.com.cn reported on Tuesday. The firm has been pursuing an asset-light strategy and sold $9.5 billion of assets to Sunac China Holdings and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co.





