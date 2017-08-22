Business not affected by lawsuit in California: J&J Consumer China

Johnson & Johnson Consumer China told the Global Times Tuesday that despite previous and ongoing lawsuits, its business in greater China is not being affected by a lawsuit in California.



"Our business in China is not affected by the Los Angeles Superior Court jury's verdict," said Huang Jing, brand communication director of Johnson & Johnson Consumer China. "After all, with over 100 years' history, our brand is trusted by consumers."



The concerned baby powder product with the same components is on sale in China. Huang also said the baby powder products have been approved by China's Food and Drug Administration. The company is also developing a more diversified product portfolio for more user segments, for instance babies at different ages.



"My doctor prescribed Johnson & Johnson products upon my baby's birth, thus I continue to buy this brand, including baby powder," a consumer surnamed Shen told the Global Times.



Johnson & Johnson has been ordered to pay $417 million to a woman who said that she developed ovarian cancer after using products such as baby powder, according to a BBC report.



The California jury's decision marks the largest award yet in a string of lawsuits that claim the company did not adequately warn about cancer risks from talc-based products.



And the company plans to appeal, as it has in previous cases, according to the report.



The evidence of any link between talc use and cancer is inconclusive, reports said.



The company said it will appeal the verdict as the company is guided by science, which supports the safety of its product, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement sent the Global Times on Tuesday.



The company will continue to defend the safety of its products while preparing for additional trials, it said.





