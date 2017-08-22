Steel price surge in July ‘won’t last’

Steel prices in China rose rapidly in July amid an ongoing campaign of slashing overcapacity and tightened environmental policies, but the surge won't persist in the coming months, an industry body said on Tuesday.



The index of domestic steel prices surged 5.46 percentage points from June to 106.49 points, a gauge of average steel prices, the China Iron and Steel Association said in a post on its website.



The increase was supported by rising demand and decreased inventories. Higher iron ore prices also played a part.



The CISA warned that overly rapid growth would not be helpful for a stable market.



