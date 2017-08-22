Figuratively Speaking

601.6b yuan



Trade with the US recorded by the Shanghai Customs District in the first seven months of 2017, up 17 percent year-on-year, media reported on Tuesday.



14%



Portion of China's exports in the global total, Pan Jiancheng, an official at the National Bureau of Statistics, was quoted as saying in media reports.



$20.4b



Value of deals signed between Southwest China's Sichuan Province and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday.



57



Manufacturers from the Chinese mainland that were ranked among the top 500 manufacturers worldwide, showed a ranking by a global group of manufacturers.



40.9%



Year-on-year decline of commercial apartment sales by area from January to July in Beijing. Investment in the housing market slid 8.7 percent in the capital.





