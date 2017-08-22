Arrests made over pyramid fraud

Police in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said they have arrested 368 people involved in pyramid schemes.



Police in Nanning, the regional capital, broke up six pyramid scheme organizations whose members were from Northeast China, Shandong and Zhejiang provinces, said the Nanning Public Security Bureau on Monday.



Computers, bank cards and 57 vehicles used by the suspects that were worth more than 1.5 billion yuan ($225 million) were confiscated.





