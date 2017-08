The GH Chinook container ship is being loaded at Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province on Monday. The ship, operated by global shipping firm Maersk, is headed to several countries in Africa including Ghana and Senegal carrying 314 containers of goods. This was the newest and 12th international route for Zhoushan Port, which saw a year-on-year 34.2 percent increase in throughput in the first seven months of 2017 to 659,800 twenty-foot equivalent units. Photo: IC