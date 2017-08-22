4,000 evacuated ahead of Typhoon Hato's arrival

More than 4,000 people have been evacuated ahead of Typhoon Hato, the 13th of this year, which is moving towards China's southeast coast.



The typhoon is likely to make landfall on the coast of south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday morning, as it was moving west at a speed of 20 kph since Tuesday morning, according to local meteorological authorities.



In neighboring Fujian Province, more than 4,000 fish farmers and their families returned to shore on Monday and all fishing boats returned to harbor Tuesday.



The typhoon is expected to bring rain and gales with a maximum speed of around 40 meters per second to seas off the coast of Fujian.



Around 90 high-speed trains between Shenzhen and cities in Fujian and Jiangxi provinces have been canceled for Wednesday.



On Tuesday, southwestern province of Guizhou has also started disaster alert measures ahead of the typhoon's arrival.



From Tuesday to Friday, Guizhou will see rainstorms in its western and southern areas. Some regions are expected to receive over 300 millimeters of precipitation.



The provincial disaster relief office has ordered local authorities to take precautions against possible natural disasters to minimize losses.

