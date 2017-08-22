Suspicious bag at South Sweden Airport cleared as harmless: report

An item without owner at Malmo airport, South Sweden, has been cleared as harmless Tuesday afternoon.



By just after 3 p.m., the bomb technicians had examined the plastic bag, which turned out not to contain anything dangerous, Swedish Television (SVT)reported on Tuesday.



"When it concerns an airport, we carry out controls by routine in order to ensure there is nothing there that can harm members of the public," Asa Emanuelson at the police head office told SVT.



Earlier, an area around the terminal was blocked and bomb technicians were in place for technical examination.



The alarm reached to the police at 2 o'clock on Tuesday afternoon and according to the police's management center, the suspicious item was a plastic bag without a known owner.

