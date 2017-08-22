Foreign translators, writers recognized for promoting Chinese culture

China Tuesday recognized 20 foreign translators, writers and publishers for their contributions to introducing Chinese culture to the world.



The Special Book Award of China was awarded to 16 people, and another four received the Special Book Award of China for Young Scholars.



Among the recipients were English translator Paul White, who is known for translating works introducing socialism with Chinese characteristics, and Bulgarian sinologist Petko Hinov, who translated "Dream of the Red Chamber" into Bulgarian.



The Special Book Award of China was set up in 2005. A total of 88 people from 40 countries and regions have received the award.

