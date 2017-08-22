Azarenka skips US Open

Two-time US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka confirmed her withdrawal from the tournament on Monday amid a custody battle concerning her 8-month-old son.



Azarenka, who signaled last week she may miss the tournament rather than travel to New York without her son Leo, confirmed her withdrawal in a statement.



The Belarusian reached the final in 2012 and 2013 where she was beaten by Serena Williams on both occasions.



The 28-year-old said last week she would skip Flushing Meadows rather than be separated from her baby.



It came after a Los Angeles judge presiding in her custody case with the boy's father, Billy McKeague, said the child could not leave California until the matter had been resolved.

