Lee stunned in Glasgow

France's Brice Leverdez pulled off the first shock of the badminton World Championships by defeating men's second seed Lee Chong Wei in three games in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.



The 31-year-old claimed the scalp of his career 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in 75 minutes and perhaps end Lee's elusive search for the world title which has seen him take three silver medals just as he has done in the Olympic Games.



"I tried my best and he got lucky on a few points," said the 34-year-old Malaysian.





