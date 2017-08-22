Rojo back to training

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo gave another fillip to early Premier League leaders Manchester United by returning to training with the first team on Tuesday.



The 27-year-old - a member of the Argentina side that lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final - is recovering from a knee ligament injury suffered in April which ruled him out of among other things United's Europa League final triumph over Dutch outfit Ajax.



Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, who had groin and foot injuries respectively, also returned to first-team training.





