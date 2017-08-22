Jail time for Hitler salute

An Austrian soccer fan has been given an 18-month prison sentence for a Hitler salute during a match, falling foul of the country's tough laws against Nazi glorification.



The unemployed 39-year-old from top-flight Rapid Vienna's "ultra" wing was spotted performing the banned gesture during a match in August 2016 and sentenced in Vienna on Monday.



Similar convictions are relatively common but usually the sentences are suspended. In this case, however, that man had a previous conviction for wishing Hitler happy birthday on Facebook in 2013.



Rapid Vienna is Austria's most successful club with 32 league titles but its hard-core "ultra" supporters have a bad reputation.





