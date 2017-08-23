US sanctions Chinese, Russian entities, individuals over alleged N.Korea support

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/23 0:09:13
The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on 16 Chinese and Russian individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting the North Korean nuclear program and attempting to evade US sanctions, according to AFP.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)   designated 10 entities and six individuals on its website. The Chinese firms on the list include Dandong Zhicheng Metallic Materials Co., Ltd, JinHou International Holding Co., Ltd., and Dandong Tianfu Trade Co., Ltd. 

OFAC also designated China- and Hong Kong-based Mingzheng International Trading Limited.  On June 29, 2017, OFAC designated Mingzheng’s owner, Sun Wei.



